GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Why Colorado’s wildfires are causing…

Latest News

Why Colorado’s wildfires are causing those spectacular sunsets

It's all about the smoke scattering the sun's rays

A smokey sunset over the Flatirons on Aug. 12, 2020 in Boulder.
By | stabachnik@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

With wildfires raging across the state over the past two weeks, Coloradans may have noticed an interesting side effect: The sunsets have been particularly colorful.

So what’s going on?

It’s a similar phenomenon to rainbows, said Robert Koopmeiners, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Boulder.

As the fires spew particulate matter into the atmosphere, the sun’s incoming shortwaves scatter, sending out those bright colors, Koopmeiners said — kind of like how light hits water droplets to form a rainbow.

“As the sun gets lower in the horizon, it’s got all that distance of atmosphere to come through,” he said. And that atmosphere is full of ash and burned carbon, giving it ample opportunity to scatter those waves — with red and orange being especially pronounced due to their longer wavelengths.

The atmosphere is so clogged with particulate matter that it has led people to look at the sun for far longer than is normally possible — though experts warn that this is still not a good idea.

Koopmeiners has been with the National Weather Service since the late 1980s and has seen plenty of fires hit the state.

“I’ve never seen anything like this,” he said of the recent sunsets.

Sam Tabachnik | Reporter

Sam Tabachnik is a breaking news reporter for The Denver Post. He previously wrote for NBC News, the Washington Post and the New Orleans Times-Picayune. A Boston native, he's not afraid to root for Tom Brady in the Mile High City. 
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  2. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  3. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...
  5. Commercial Heating And Air Conditioning

    McCreery & Sun Of Colorado helps keep northern Colorado business offices comfortable year ‘round. They install heating and air conditioning...