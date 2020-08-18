GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Former Boulder-based startup Stedi raises $50M

News
Business

Former Boulder-based startup Stedi raises $50M

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Stedi Inc., a builder of business-to-business transaction recording software, raised $50.1 million in its fifth funding round after it moved from Boulder to Denver.

The company raised the funds from 11 investors, according to disclosures to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, bringing its total disclosed venture funding to $72.38 million over three rounds.

Stedi is building a network of digital mailboxes for businesses to send transaction information and other business documents to each other quickly, even if one of the parties doesn’t use Stedi. The company specifically points to purchase orders, invoices and ship notifications between suppliers and retailers.

The company was founded in Boulder in 2017 but moved its headquarters to a building next to the 16th Street Mall in Denver this April, according to Colorado Secretary of State records.

It’s unclear why Stedi moved from the area. CEO Zack Kanter did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The move marks another high-profile company’s departure from Northern Colorado and Boulder Valley to the Denver metro area in recent months, following Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (Nasdaq: AEIS) moving its administrative headquarters from Fort Collins to Denver in April.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Business

  1. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  2. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  3. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...
  5. Commercial Heating And Air Conditioning

    McCreery & Sun Of Colorado helps keep northern Colorado business offices comfortable year ‘round. They install heating and air conditioning...