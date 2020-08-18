Sustainable Broomfield joins climate action challenge

Sustainable Broomfield has joined the 2020 International Climate Action Challenge — a program created by the Green Team Academy to help people take action.

The Green Team Academy was founded by Joan Gregerson, a former Longmont resident now putting on an initiative that includes achieving 1,000 environmental or community initiatives during the 90-day challenge from September through November.

“2020 has shown us just how interconnected we all are,” Gregerson said in a news release. “Worldwide, we are dealing with the same interlocking issues of the pandemic, racial justice, environmental justice, climate change and economic upheaval. That’s a lot to handle, but now is not the time to delay action.”

Brianna Hallinan, a founding member of Sustainable Broomfield, said the group become an ambassador of this initiative and has been promoting it through the website and social media pages.

“Our group will likely also sign up as a ‘Challenger’ where we will be starting our own 90 day project in September,” she said.

Hallinan anticipates group members will develop a business outreach program to spread the word about the Broomfield group and ways to promote sustainable businesses in the area. They will also have Gregerson at the next Sustainable Broomfield meeting. The next meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 24 on the outside patio at the Brunner Farmhouse, 640 Main St.

“Joan will be motivating us, helping us brainstorm project ideas, and discussing how we can go from passion to action in just 90 days,” Hallinan said. “This could be a great motivator for others in our community like scout troops, neighborhood groups, climate activists, students, businesses, and more.”

The public is welcome to attend the meeting.To learn more visit sustainablebroomfield.com.

Earlier this summer Sustainable Broomfield partnered with Broomfield’s Action Committee on Environmental Sustainability, or ACES, to make it easier for those who want to compost. Interested residents were given compost buckets, which when filled, diverted waste from the landfill to the Crescent Grange where they have been used to fertilize community gardens.

Gregerson said in the release the United Nations Climate Conference was originally scheduled for this November, but has been pushed back a year while leaders focus on the pandemic response. Some scientists warn that “every day we wait reduces our chances of getting a handle on climate change and other pressing ecological and challenges,” she said in the release.

“We want to let people know that we don’t need to wait for our governments or institutions to lead the way. Anyone can step up and make a difference quickly, once they know how.”

Registration for the challenge is free and open to all between July 31 and Aug. 31. “Challengers” receive training, mentorship and support to help them achieve the goals they set. They can also apply to be featured in the 2020 International Climate Action Challenge Summit in December.

“Many environmental initiatives got put on hold as people stayed home and observed social distancing requirements,” Gregerson said. “Yet, our teams are finding innovative strategies to safely move ahead. They are hosting virtual workshops, building coalitions for environmental justice, starting green businesses, and organizing tree plantings and clean-ups. With a bit of extra care and ingenuity, there is no limit to the ways teams can take action, build community, and have fun doing it.”

The challenge is being facilitated by 100 partners from around the world, the release states challenge ambassadors, mentors, volunteers and sponsors from over a dozen countries are making the challenge possible.

To learn more or register visit climateactionchallenge.net.