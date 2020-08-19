Boulder County crews recover body from Blue Lake following search for missing woman

Boulder County rescue crews today were able to recover a body found at Blue Lake after a search for a missing woman that began Monday night.

A 30-year-old woman was reported missing at 8:51 p.m. Monday, with the callers saying the woman was somewhere in western Boulder County.

Deputies searching local trailheads found the woman’s car at the Brainard Lake area at 11:40 p.m. Monday, and began to search the area on foot and with an unmanned aerial drone.

The search continued Tuesday on foot, with a K-9 and horseback team joining the search. At 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, hikers found personal belongings on the shore of Blue Lake, a three-mile hike into the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

A body was also seen submerged in the lake, and water and dive rescue teams responded to recover the body, an operation that took about 24 hours and 64 rescue workers.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name or sex of the body recovered, and officials have not yet said if the body is believed to be that of the missing woman.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation and autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death, but the sheriff’s office said there were no initial signs of foul play.

American Land and Leisure, American Medical Response, Boulder County Coroner’s Office, Boulder County Mounted Search and Rescue, Boulder Emergency Squad, City of Boulder Fire-Rescue Department, Indian Peaks Fire Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group all participated in the operation along with Boulder County Sheriff’s Office deputies, detectives, emergency services, fire management, and victim advocates.