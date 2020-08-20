Boulder County Sheriff’s Office investigates $100K in damages to open space equipment

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after vandals caused about $100,000 worth of damage to Boulder County Parks & Open Space equipment Wednesday morning on the Imel Open Space Property.

A deputy responded about 10 a.m. to the property near 63rd Street and Oxford Road in unincorporated Boulder County after an open space ranger called authorities to report the damage, according to a news release.

The release said the deputy met with wildlife technicians and found that every utility vehicle and trailer on the property was damaged. Tires were slashed, wires and hoses cut, grass was stuffed into gas tanks, shovels were thrown into the pond, and seats and seat belts cut. The total cost of damages was estimated at $100,000.

The property is owned and managed by Boulder County Parks & Open Space and is undergoing a prairie dog management project. The agricultural property is closed to the public for recreational purposes, so there should not have been any visitors on the property, according to the release.

In addition, a wildlife technician reported that about 70 prairie dog traps were recently damaged, causing an estimated $5,000 worth of damage, at the Hillside Estates Open Space property near the intersection of Colo. 52 and North 79th Street. It’s not clear whether the incidents are related, according to the release.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity at or around either of the properties is asked to contact Deputy Katherine Tkach at ktkach@bouldercounty.org.