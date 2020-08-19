Boulder receives power supply, financing bids as municipal utility remains an option through Xcel settlement talks

Boulder on Wednesday announced it received two bids in response to a request for proposals for power supply and financing for the city’s potential municipal electric utility, even as the city continues to discuss franchise and settlement agreements with Xcel Energy.

Boulder City Council is considering asking voters in November to approve a 20-year franchise agreement with Xcel, which would bring an end — for now — to the city’s quest to operate its own electric utility through municipalization.

If the franchise is approved by voters, the city and Xcel would settle any ongoing disputes, including the city’s effort to condemn Xcel’s assets. On Tuesday, the city released revised proposed franchise and settlement agreements. The City Council is set to conduct a public hearing Thursday on the proposed agreements.

The bids will help the city determine details of the costs and benefits of a local electric utility prior to a community decision, according to a city press release.

The two bids the city received could fulfill all the power supply requirements of a local electric utility that’s able to meet the city’s target of 100% renewable electricity by 2030, according to a city news release. The city also received additional bids for individual solar, wind and battery storage projects that could supply a municipal electric utility or be developed in partnership with Xcel.

City officials didn’t release details of the bids, citing the need to protect proprietary information. City staff members plan to interview the bid respondents in September.

“We are pleased with the bids received,” Steve Catanach, Boulder’s Climate Initiatives director, said in a written statement. “We look forward to spending some time to dive in, evaluate the proposals and share more details as they become available.”

The city’s request for proposals is available online at bit.ly/3jeGWMl.

It sought bids to help the city determine key details for the proposed electric utility, such as the cost to purchase power from an independent supplier, the amount of renewable energy a city-run service could achieve, and opportunities to participate in community-scale renewable power projects.

The city also sought innovative financing mechanisms to help complete complete its municipal utility project.

Sign ups for public comment for Thursday’s hearing go through 5 p.m. Thursday. Participants can sign up to speak by visiting bouldercolorado.gov/city-council.