Caliber raises $2M in seed round extension

Caliber UX Inc., a Boulder marketing intelligence software company, announced a $2 million seed round extension primarily for funding product development and scale go-to-market functions.

The company, which does business as CaliberMind, works with business-to-business organizations, providing them with data, analytics and smart workflow automation in a centralized database.

The round was led by previous investor New Jersey-based Newark Venture Partners and Greenwich, Connecticut-headquartered Falmouth Ventures .

“This technology gives marketers the opportunity to move away from being viewed as a cost center and allows them to prove the value they bring to a business. We’re excited to support CaliberMind and look forward to supporting its ongoing success,” said Daniel Borok, managing partner of Newark Venture Partners, in a news release.

According to a Form D filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2017, CaliberMind previously raised $3.3 million in early startup capital.

