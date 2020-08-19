Broomfield free COVID testing begins

Free community COVID-19 drive-through testing kicked off Tuesday in the parking lot of the Broomfield Health and Human Services Building.

Broomfield residents and those who work or attend school in Broomfield are welcome to take advantage of testing from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. every Tuesday from now through Sept. 8. The first 100 symptomatic people in line will receive tests. As of 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, the staff had administered about 30 tests.

As of Wednesday morning, Broomfield reported 498 positive cases of COVID-19, 51 hospitalizations and 32 deaths. That is an increase of 25 positive cases since Aug. 10, according to Broomfield data.

Those who come to the Broomfield HHS parking lot, 100 Spader Way, for testing are not required to show identification, but staff will collect names, addresses and phone numbers for contact tracing purposes.

Sarah Mauch, planning and communications administrator for Broomfield Public Health, said the sensitivity of the machines used for antigen testing work better when people are experiencing COVID symptoms, which include fever, shortness of breath and cough.

She described the test as a little less invasive than the traditional PCR nose swab.

While no driver’s license is required, Mauch said, they are trying to focus on symptomatic people who live, work or go to school in Broomfield. Health officials don’t want anybody to feel as if they can’t show up because they don’t have an ID.

People are asked to not come to the parking lot on foot or bicycle because of safety concerns related to other vehicles, but “if someone truly needed a free test, we could make that happen for them.”

Broomfield HHS has a contract with Advanced Urgent Care to provide the testing. On Tuesday, test results were taking about 15 minutes.

“Unless there’s a glitch in the system, we’ve been able to give people their results on site,” Mauch said.

It was unclear how many positive tests were recorded during this community testing, Mauch said. She anticipates that figure will be available by the end of the week.

“Originally we have seen some other counties do this directed at uninsured populations who didn’t have the ability to go to a primary care provider,” Mauch said, referencing Adams County. “Not a lot of people showed up, so it was opened up to a broader population and they saw a bigger increase in the number of people getting tested.”

Quicker result turnaround helps people isolate as quickly as possible, she said, and get positive cases investigated to see if others could be infected.

“We want to make it available, easily, within our community,” she said. “This seems like a good fit for the current situation.”

Urgent Care staff, city employees and community volunteers are orchestrating the testing.

Broomfield officials will evaluate Sept. 8 as the last date to see if they want to continue to offer testing, depending on demand.

The city and county currently has six full-time employee equivalents that can participate in epidemiology work at any given time, she said. Those employees are also involved in other epidemiology work, including investigating the recent case of plague at the Great Western Reservoir and rabies season.

“As we look toward flu season, we want to offer flu vaccinations,” Mauch said. “That traditionally falls to the team that is also working through the COVID response.”

Each person who is tested is offered educational handouts with direction on next steps, including what to do if their symptoms get worse.

.If individuals do not have symptoms, but are interested in COVID-19 testing, they can visit broomfield.org/COVIDtesting.

Symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus, according to the city’s COVID-19 web page. People should consider getting tested if they have any of the following: fever of 100.4 or more, fatigue, diarrhea, body aches, shortness of breath, headaches, chills, loss of taste or smell, cough, congestion or runny nose, sore through or nausea/vomiting/loss of appetite.

More free testing sites

Water World, 8801 N. Pecos St., Federal Heights

STRIDE CHC-Del Mar, 10680 Del Mark Parkway

Walgreens — online scheduling at Walgreens.com/findcare/COVID19/testing

Pepsi Center — visit DenverGov.org and search “testing”