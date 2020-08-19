GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder reports nine coronavirus cases in past week

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder has reported nine positive coronavirus tests out of about 1,000 in the past week as move-in for the fall semester continues.

CU Boulder’s coronavirus page reported nine positive tests between Aug. 12 and Tuesday, an increase of 3 from six positive tests between Aug. 11 and Monday. The page shows 961 had been tested between Aug. 12 and Tuesday.

CU Boulder spokeswoman Melanie Marquez Parra said Tuesday that although the cases are not broken down by student, faculty or staff, most tests will be for students.

Students were required to get a coronavirus test within five days of moving in, and can only move in with a negative result. Students who did not get a test before moving in will be tested by CU Boulder Medical Services.

CU’s site shows 2% of the university’s quarantine and isolation space is currently in use. The university has not disclosed how many quarantine rooms it has available.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
