GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Longmont City Council to consider pay raise for…

News

Longmont City Council to consider pay raise for city manager

Dominguez took over housing authority responsibilities in May

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Editor’s note: This article has been changed to correct a quote by Mayor Brian Bagley.

Longmont City Council on Tuesday is set to discuss whether City Manager Harold Dominguez deserves a raise to compensate him for the additional responsibilities he has taken on in administering the Longmont Housing Authority.

“This is not the result of Harold or anyone else insisting that the city manager get paid more,” Mayor Brian Bagley said in a Wednesday afternoon interview.

Bagley said he personally requested Tuesday’s special council meeting — a personnel matter to be conducted in an executive session that cannot be observed by the general public — to get city staff presentations about the possibility of paying Dominguez for the extra time the city manager has been putting in, and is continuing to spend, on administering the Housing Authority in addition to carrying on his normal duties of running Longmont’s city government.

On May 26, City Council approved an agreement that moved the city closer to taking over much of the responsibility for Longmont Housing Authority operations. Council members voted unanimously to adopt a “memorandum of understanding” that was characterized as a step toward setting up what officials had said earlier in May will eventually be an “integrated partnership” between city government and the Longmont Housing Authority.

Longmont City Manager Harold Dominguez

Council also voted unanimously at that May 26 meeting to appoint Dominguez to the authority’s board, which then vested him with “executive authority” — an action city staff said essentially gave Dominguez “the same rights and responsibilities as the LHA executive director.”

The Housing Authority is technically an independent agency, with its own board of commissioners and its own staff.

However, Bagley said Wednesday that without Dominguez heading it — and time being spent by other city staffers assisting him with his Housing Authority responsibilities — the agency “is ill equipped, at present, to do what’s necessary to have a successful, robust, affordable housing authority in Longmont.”

For the forseeable future, Bagley said, “Harold’s going to be doing the job” as the Housing Authority’s executive director as well city manager.

“Should he be doing it for free?” Bagley asked.

The mayor said he’s asked several city staffers, including Joanne Zeas, Longmont’s chief human resources officer, to make executive-session presentations about what the council can do “to compensate Harold fairly.”

He said Tuesday night’s council discussions might also include whether other city staffers should be paid for any extra time they’ve been putting in on Housing Authority-related chores.

Bagley indicated that any additional pay for Dominguez, whose current annual base salary is $242,902, would ideally come from the money that the Housing Authority hasn’t had to pay an executive director since Jillian Baldwin left that position in May to take a similar job in Connecticut.

Information was not available Wednesday about what the Housing Authority was paying Baldwin. But when the Longmont agency announced in July 2018 that it had hired her, the board’s then-chairman, Bruce Robbins, said Baldwin’s base annual salary would be $150,000 under a three-year contract.

Dominguez has been Longmont’s city manager since March 2012. Council last raised his annual pay in February 2019, when it voted unanimously to increase it from $227,772 to the current $242,902.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  2. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  3. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...
  5. Commercial Heating And Air Conditioning

    McCreery & Sun Of Colorado helps keep northern Colorado business offices comfortable year ‘round. They install heating and air conditioning...