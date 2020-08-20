Maryland woman rescued Tuesday after slipping on rocks while hiking in Boulder

A 24-year-old woman was rescued Tuesday morning after sustaining minor injuries while hiking Bluebell-Baird Trail near Chautauqua Park in Boulder.

The Boulder County Communications Center was notified around 9:07 a.m. that a woman had slipped on some rocks while hiking and sustained a non-life-threatening injury to her lower body, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Other hikers also notified a Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks ranger about the injured hiker, the release stated.

Members from the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group used a technical litter evacuation to get the woman, who had been visiting Colorado from Maryland, to a trailhead, according to the release. She was then taken to a hospital.

According to the release, agencies that assisted in the rescue including the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder Fire-Rescue, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and American Medical Response.