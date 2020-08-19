Sportswear brand On launches Boulder-based running team

Swiss sportswear brand On recently launched On Athletics Club, a professional running team based in Boulder.

The eight team members will train full-time in a Boulder facility to compete in national and international competitions, according to an On news release.

The team is currently made up of:

Joe Klecker, University of Colorado graduate, bona fide All-American athlete, PAC-12 champion, seven-time All -American and twi-time NCAA runner-up in cross country.

Alicia Monson, University of Wisconsin graduate, NCAA indoor 5,000 meters champion, Milrose Games champion and Big Ten record holder in 3,000 meters.

Leah Falland (O’Connor), Michigan State University graduate, captain of the 2014 NCAA Cross Country national championship team and winner of more than a dozen Big Ten championship titles. Personal achievements include two-time NCAA champion for the indoor mile and 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Emily Oren, Hillsdale College graduate, nine NCAA national titles, a national force in the 3,000-meter steeplechase and a Honda Women’s Collegiate Sports Award recipient.

Alicja Konieczek, native of Poland, Western States College graduate, nine NCAA shampionships, ran for Poland’s IAAF World Championships team in 2019 and was the Summer Universiade Gold Medalist.

Carlos Villarreal, native of Mexico, gold medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games in Peru, national U-23 Mexican record holder in 1,500 meters and the first Mexican U-23 to run a mile in under four minutes.

Oliver “Olli” Hoare, native of Australia, University of Wisconsin graduate, 1,500 meters NCAA champion, eight-time All-American and nine-time Big Ten champion in cross country, indoor and outdoor track.

George “Geordie” Beamish, native of New Zealand, NAU graduate, with personal achievements that include three-time NCAA Cross Country Team champion and six-time NCAA All-American.

