Authorities identify remains discovered in Blue Lake

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that a body found Tuesday in Blue Lake was a woman reported missing and whom emergency crews searched for Monday night.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the body as Emma Melendez, 30, of Westminster. Melendez was retrieved by water and dive rescue teams from the lake, located in the Indian Peaks Wilderness.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield confirmed that Melendez was the woman authorities had been searching for after receiving a call for a welfare check on her Monday night. The woman’s car was found in the Brainard Lake area about 11:40 p.m., prompting a foot search and use of an aerial drone.

The search continued Tuesday. Hikers told authorities they found some personal belongings on the shore of Blue Lake. A body was then discovered submerged in the water.

Haverfield said no foul play is suspected at this time. The Boulder County Coroner has conducted an autopsy and will rule on the cause and manner of death.

