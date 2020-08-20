BDT’s ‘Queens of Song’ brings powerhouse vocalists to its outdoor stage

Despite restrictions due to COVID, Boulder’s Dinner Theatre is keeping folks engaged with outdoor concerts that provide entertainment and adhere to safety guidelines. Earlier this month, Leonard E. Barrett Jr. treated music lovers to hits from crooner Frank Sinatra as part of the venue’s social distanced concert series.

On Aug. 28-29, two of Colorado’s most powerful female voices will join forces for a night of soulful ballads and high notes. As “Queens of Song,” Sheryl Renee and Anna High will perform to 112 lucky patrons from the playhouse’s parking lot stage.

“Music is able to cross all boundaries,” said Renee. “It soothes and touches the soul and I’m blessed and excited to be able to share that gift with the audiences. I’m also grateful to the incredible BDT team for their outdoor concert series and the care they are taking with all participants. It will be a wonderful night.”

From sharing the stage with String Cheese Incident and Railroad Earth to performing the national anthem for former President Barack Obama, Renee’s range and experience is undeniable. Whether she is singing within churches on a holy Sunday or rocking out at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, this “golden voiced” singer doesn’t hold back.

Renee is also a member of jamband supergroup The Contribution, the brainchild of Railroad Earth’s Tim Carbone, that also features Jeff Miller of New Monsoon and Keith Moseley of String Cheese Incident.

“Sheryl (Renee) is a Denver legend,” High said. “Up until this past spring we had never worked together. BDT brought us together for the short-lived production of ‘Ragtime,’ so I’m excited to sing some duets with her.”

The ticket price of $35 includes outdoor meal options that vary from caprese sandwiches with fresh mozzarella and pesto to corn dogs. Seating for both shows, that will also feature pianist Eric Weinstein, starts at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7 p.m.

“Sheryl (Renee) and I have both spent time on many types of stages,” High said. “So, expect some musical theater, jazz and some fun pop songs — definitely a wide range, to say the least. I’m most excited for a new song I have discovered from Sting’s musical ‘The Last Ship.’”

High, a notable talent in Colorado’s musical theater scene, has wowed audiences in her previous roles as Serena in Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” Effie White in “Dreamgirls,” Mama Morton in “Chicago” and Sofia in “The Color Purple.”

“I was blessed to spend a week in June at BDT filming ‘Disenchanted,’ which was streamed in the month of July,” High said. “So, I guess I can say I’m one of the lucky ones. It’s been only 2 months since I last performed.”

Renee and High both share a mutual admiration for one another’s artistry — a chemistry sure to be displayed in their upcoming performances.

“I worked with Anna (High) for the first time this year in BDT’s ‘Ragtime,’ but I already knew she had some serious pipes,” Renee said.

The two also have made parallel career choices.

“We both starred in Aurora Fox productions of the one-woman musical ‘Hi Hat Hattie’ — albeit 15 years apart,” Renee said. “When she sent me her song list for this show, I said to myself ‘Oh, she is not playing. You betta step it up.’ It’s going to be fun. We’ve picked songs from various genres, so the ‘Queens’ will have something for everyone.”

The pandemic has impacted both performers who normally would be booking way more live shows.

“I will lend my voice to anything that will keep our theaters and music venues alive,” said High, who hopes to perform at more social distanced events in the future.

With gigs in Estes Park and Hawaii canceled, Renee is rethinking how she can reach audiences with virtual performances. On Sept. 26, she will be a part of a livestream tribute to Nina Simone, presented by the nonprofit Gift of Jazz as part of its Blind Tiger series.

“I’m a great believer in faith, so I’m just riding the wave and trusting that everything will work out,” Renee said. “In 2020, people have been through so much. They need this. I do miss performing for live audiences, but I’m also cautious about singing indoors, due to the nature of singing and the constant inhaling. There is a lot of uncertainty, but I’m hopeful and grateful for safe opportunities.”

Ahead of “Queens of Song,” on Friday and Saturday, then later on Sept. 4-5 “Take to the Highway” — an original show that celebrates the music of folk icons James Taylor, Carole King and Carly Simon — will take the outdoor stage at BDT.

Originally scheduled to take place indoors last spring — but canceled due to COVID — the show will feature hits such as “Carolina in My Mind” and “You’re So Vain.”

“We’re doing pretty well, or as well as we can be given the restrictions we face,” said Michael Duran, Boulder’s Dinner Theatre’s artistic director. “We can only have 112 people safely distanced in our parking lot. Even though it may not make us much money, the people that come really need to be there, as much as we need to be there. We’ve come to realize how much we miss live entertainment, how much we need it.”

For those not ready to venture out to in-person events just yet, there are several opportunities throughout the end of August to stream BDT’s performance of “Ragtime the Musical.”

“To have Anna High and Sheryl Renee perform is going to be such a treat,” Duran said. “I couldn’t be more excited to have these two powerful singers grace our parking lot. If there was a roof on it they would certainly blow it off. Not only are they great singers but they are the most incredible, giving women — there to help BDT in the most difficult of times. I’m grateful.”