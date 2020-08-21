Boulder City Council gets feedback on possible Xcel settlement

The Boulder City Council asked questions and heard feedback Thursday on the possibility of asking voters in November to approve a 20-year franchise agreement with Xcel, ending the city’s 10-year quest — at least for now — to operate its own electric utility.

Close to 90 people signed up to speak at the public hearing.

Arguments from those who want it on the ballot included how the settlement would speed up the city’s progress toward its climate goals, as well as saving money that would be spent on litigation.

Speaker Kate Lawrence said the end goal should be to reduce carbon emissions quickly, something the Xcel settlement would accomplish.

“Boulder citizens are perfectly capable of evaluating the merits of this proposal,” she said, urging the Council to put the measure on the ballot.

Issues raised by those on the other side included not knowing the final cost of an agreement, a lack of trust in Xcel and the difficulty of restarting municipalization if the agreement doesn’t work.

“This effort feels rushed,” speaker Evan Freirich said. “There really are no consequences to Xcel if they break their big promises in the agreement.”

The City Council had not voted on whether to place a question on the settlement agreement with Xcel on the November ballot by the Camera’s print deadline.

The franchise agreement would mean modern grid planning for Boulder and 100% renewable electricity by 2030, while giving the city multiple chances to opt out of the franchise by a two-thirds vote of City Council or a majority of Boulder voters.

If the franchise is approved by voters, the city and Xcel would settle any ongoing disputes, including the city’s effort to condemn Xcel’s assets in an attempt to acquire them for municipalization.

The maximum price for the city acquiring Xcel’s assets — including the NCAR and Gunbarrel substations — would be $200 million. Boulder would agree to build new substations near Xcel’s existing substations.

The ability to opt out has been one focus of the city’s negotiations.

Under the proposed agreement, the city may opt out for any reason on the fifth, 10th and 15th years of the agreement. Or the city may opt out if Xcel doesn’t meet greenhouse gas emissions benchmarks by certain dates, including a commitment by 2030 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 80% of 2005 levels. The city would have up to 16 months to decide whether to exercise the greenhouse gas opt-out provision.

Councilman Aaron Brockett said he’s heard a lot of community concern about the feasibility of the opt out provisions and questioned whether Xcel would sue the city if an opt out decision was made based on unmet greenhouse gas goals.

Alice Jackson, president of Xcel Energy’s Colorado branch, said she doesn’t believe “we have an avenue to sue in the event you take that opt out,” while City Attorney Tom Carr noted it’s unlikely Xcel would have a case if the company has agreed on the numbers in the goals and the reporting source.

“It’s hard to fight over what a number says,” Carr said.

Council members also asked questions about reliability and power outages, as well as asking for reassurances that Xcel will abide by an agreement not to intervene by spending money to campaign in the city’s next three elections. Councilwoman Mary Young asked why the city should trust Xcel and how shareholders would benefit.

Boulder staff members said the benefits of a settlement include a partnership agreement with Xcel that would provide a framework for collaboration on local projects and initiatives to support the vision of “energy-related emissions reductions by increasing accessibility to local renewable energy, improving resilience and reliability and designing solutions that are accessible and equitable.”

Under the partnership agreement, Boulder and Xcel would jointly lobby for several regulatory changes. One of those changes would be eliminating, or substantially increasing, a limitation on how much solar power a customer can generate. Another would be developing a new tariff to support rapid conversion of bus fleets to electric buses.

Will Toor, executive director of the Colorado Energy Office, shared his support and the support of Gov. Jared Polis to reaching a settlement, saying Boulder would unlikely have the same success pushing for regulatory changes on its own as it would working jointly with Xcel.

The City Council has until Sept. 1 to decide whether to add measures to the ballot.