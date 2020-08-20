GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County crews rescue climber after fall…

NewsBoulder Area news

Boulder County crews rescue climber after fall near NCAR

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County crews were able to rescue a climber after a short fall near the National Center for Atmospheric Research on Wednesday.

Dispatchers were called at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday after a 28-year-old man from Tennessee fell about 10 feet while climbing in an area known as Der Circle Rock.

The man suffered minor injuries to his ankle, and was evacuated by a wheeled litter to the trailhead, where he was loaded into an ambulance and taken to a hospital.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and American Medical Response responded to the call.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  2. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  3. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...
  5. Commercial Heating And Air Conditioning

    McCreery & Sun Of Colorado helps keep northern Colorado business offices comfortable year ‘round. They install heating and air conditioning...