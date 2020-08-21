GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports nine new coronavirus…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County reports nine new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Thursday reported nine new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. Positive cases at the University of Colorado Boulder remained at nine Thursday — the same amount reported Wednesday.

According to Boulder County Public Health, there have been 2,186 positive or probable cases. The death toll remained at 78. Of the county’s cases, 192 people have been hospitalized and 861 have recovered. There are 143 disease investigations in progress.

CU’s coronavirus dashboard showed that nine people tested positive between Saturday and Wednesday and that 1,571 tests were administered in that time frame. The university is reporting a 2% use of its quarantine and isolation space and 1.8 for its five-day case average. Students will continue moving in through Friday, and classes begin Monday.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 54,230 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,903 deaths among the cases and 1,815 deaths due to COVID-19. The number of people tested for the virus is 651,250.

Kelsey Hammon

