GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado Supreme Court agrees to hear Bedrooms…

News
Boulder Area news

Colorado Supreme Court agrees to hear Bedrooms Are For People appeal

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear an appeal filed by Boulder’s Bedrooms Are For People campaign.

The appeal asks the court to overturn a 20th Judicial District Court ruling that the ballot initiative doesn’t qualify for the November ballot. The campaign seeks to amend Boulder’s city charter by changing occupancy rules so the number of people allowed to live in a house is one person per bedroom, plus one, or four people total in homes with fewer than four bedrooms.

The campaign was given incorrect advice on when organizers needed to file a petition to get on the ballot and how many signatures were required, both through a city-published document and from city officials.

Campaign organizers filed a lawsuit in district court against city officials after City Council members voted against referring the measure to the ballot. A 20th Judicial District Court judge ruled last week in the city’s favor.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  2. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  3. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...
  5. Commercial Heating And Air Conditioning

    McCreery & Sun Of Colorado helps keep northern Colorado business offices comfortable year ‘round. They install heating and air conditioning...