Convicted rapist Christopher Lawyer again up for parole

Convicted Boulder rapist and court-designated sexually violent predator Christopher Lawyer is up for parole once again after being denied in 2019.

Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty said Lawyer, 45, had a hearing before the parole board Thursday, and that his office was objecting to the release.

Dougherty said Chief Trial Deputy District Attorney Catrina Weigel, who is also the head of the Boulder County DA’s sex assault unit, spoke on behalf of his office at the hearing.

“Our office continues to strongly oppose his release,” Dougherty said. “We had Chief Deputy DA Catrina Weigel appear in front of the parole board this morning and advocated for keeping him in custody and explained the community is incredibly concerned about his release.”

The DA’s Office also opposed Lawyer’s release at his parole hearing a year ago, citing community safety concerns.

Lawyer is serving his original sentence of 12 years to life at Centennial Correctional Facility in Canon City.

In 2000, Lawyer kidnapped a woman who was delivering newspapers at the Gold Run apartments in Boulder, forced her into her own vehicle and taped her eyes and mouth shut. Lawyer drove the woman to another location, raped her for more than an hour at gunpoint and attempted to make casual conversation afterward.

The day before the rape, Lawyer forced his way into a University Hill home and attempted to rape a different woman at knifepoint. That woman was injured, but managed to escape when her roommate appeared.

Lawyer pleaded guilty in 2001 to first-degree sexual assault, second-degree assault and misdemeanor menacing, and was designated a “sexually violent predator” by the courts.

When Lawyer was released in 2016, he moved in with his mother in Boulder but had his parole revoked after he was found to be in possession of violent pornography.

Following a 180-day prison sentence for that violation, Lawyer was released again in Boulder County, but was met with community resistance wherever he tried to move, including in Boulder, Longmont and Jamestown.

Lawyer eventually had his parole transferred to California, but he was returned to Colorado after more violations in that state and had his parole revoked.