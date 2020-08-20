CU System generated just under $14.2B for state economy, report says

An annual report commissioned by the University of Colorado Board of Regents says the educational and health care system provided $14.198 billion to the state’s economy in the 2019 fiscal year

The report specifically points to CU Boulder as the largest player in the system’s economic contributions to the state, providing an estimated 26,853 people jobs in direct and indirect employment, $1.66 billion in wages and $2.43 billion in estimated value added to the state’s gross domestic product via operational spending for a total of about $4.2 billion.

The system estimates it provided $3.4 billion in total economic impact for Boulder County, with $1.89 billion from direct spending within the region.

Research activities at CU Boulder reached $495.5 million in the period, which the report believes produced more than $300 million in additional funds within the state after recouping its initial cost.

“The economic contribution of these research activities totaled $800 million on the Colorado economy in (fiscal year) 2019,” the report states.

CU Anschutz was the second-largest economic contributor, followed by the University of Colorado Hospital, Children’s Hospital Colorado, CU-Denver and University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.

The report was centered on the state’s latest fiscal year, which ran from July 2018 to June 2019. Because of that timing, it’s unlikely the CU System will be able to quantify any reductions in economic impact in the current period because of the ongoing pandemic, such as loss of research funding or drops in local spending from students and visitors.

