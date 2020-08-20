GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 93 with a chance of afternoon showers today in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the 90s again today with a chance of afternoon showers.

Today’s forecast calls for partly skies with a high of 93 and an overnight low of 63, with a 40% chance of showers.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 62.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 63.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 64.

