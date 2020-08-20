Labor report: 6,942 additional Coloradans file for unemployment, reversing weeks of drops

An additional 6,942 people filed for traditional unemployment benefits in the week ending Aug. 15, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said Thursday, an increase of 755 from the week prior.

In the same period, 11,809 self-employed and gig workers in Colorado applied for state-level Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which are benefits for workers traditionally not eligible for traditional unemployment. That is a rise of 2,761 from the week before.

That specific assistance at the federal level, along with a $600 per week additional benefit for all claims, expired on Aug. 1. Reports from Washington show talks between Democrats, the White House and portions of the Republican legislative base have faltered multiple times.

In lieu of a Congressional deal, President Donald Trump signed executive orders last week that, among other actions, diverts $40 billion in federal disaster funding to give most unemployment claimants $400 per week through the end of December, with the first $100 being paid by the state. It is unclear from a legal standpoint if he has the power to unilaterally move funds that were appropriated by Congress.

Colorado was approved on Wednesday to tap into that funding, but state officials plan to pay out only the $300 in federal aid and have yet to decide if it will apply the supposed $100 state match after legislators had to patch a $3 billion revenue hole in their budget this year.

The number of regular continuing claims was at 196,480 Coloradans in the week ending Aug. 8, amounting to a drop of 1,512. The number of continued claims for pandemic-specific assistance rose to 79,038 in the week ending Aug. 15, a rise of almost 4,500 from the week prior.

Colorado distributed $68.7 million in regular unemployment-insurance payments in the week, a small drop from $70.3 million the prior week.

Nationwide, the U.S. Labor Department said 1.1 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits, a rise of 135,000 from the previous week. It reverses the trend that led to last week being the first time in months that fewer than a million Americans made a new claim for benefits.

State labor officials plan to release adjusted unemployment numbers for July on Friday morning.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC