Longmont City Council to consider renewing air quality monitoring contract

The Longmont City Council on Tuesday night is to consider renewing the city’s air quality monitoring contract with research scientist Detlev Helmig and his private company, Boulder Atmosphere Innovation Research LLC.

Boulder A.I.R.’s current Longmont contract expires Aug. 31. Under the new contract negotiated and recommended by city staff, Longmont would pay Boulder A.I.R. nearly $465,000 to continue the program through Dec. 31, 2021.

Under the current contract Council originally approved in March 2019, Helmig has been sampling, analyzing and reporting atmospheric emissions and possible pollutants from oil and gas operations near the city as well as reporting measurements of greenhouse gases and other emissions from non-oil and gas well sources, such as motor vehicles.

Boulder A.I.R. monitors and collects data from two locations. One is on the west side of the city, at Vance Brand Municipal Airport, where sampling commenced in September 2019. The other is near Union Reservoir east of Longmont, where sampling began in December 2019.

The company posts online reports, at tinyurl.com/y38twje7, of its the levels of ozone, methane and carbon dioxide monitored at the Vance Brand Airport station, and the levels of carbon dioxide, methane, ozone, nitric oxide, nitrogen oxides, ethane, propane, benzene, acetylene and toluene monitored at its Union Reservoir station.

Jane Turner, the city Environmental Services staff’s oil and gas coordinator, said in an email last month that the total amount to be paid Helmig’s company under the current contract was projected to be $560,700 at the end of August, and the city’s cost for air-quality-related equipment and shelters for the monitoring stations has been $49,530.

Staff said in a memo for Tuesday’s Council meeting that the total estimated cost to renew the Boulder A.I.R. contract is $464,843. That includes $116,211 for monitoring from Sept. 1 to Dec. 31, 2020, and $348,632 for monitoring from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2021.

Helmig gave the council a presentation about his monitoring on July 28, including charts graphs and tables of what he’d recorded at the two Longmont stations, after which the council gave staff the informal go-ahead to proceed with preparing the renewal contract that’s up for action Tuesday.

If you watch

What: Longmont City Council regular meeting

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Council and city staff members will be participating from remote locations. People can watch the meeting by clicking “play” on the video link within the interactive agenda window.

Agenda: tinyurl.com/y55ks4d5

Further information: Information about the air quality monitoring program can be viewed on a city air quality web page, tinyurl.com/yyof9clu. Data collected at Boulder A.I.R.’s two Longmont monitoring stations is viewable in near real-time on a publicly available website, tinyurl.com/y38twje7.