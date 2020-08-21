GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Minnesota woman rescued Thursday after hiking fall in Boulder County

A 22-year-old Minnesota woman was rescued after she fell while hiking Thursday afternoon near Flagstaff Road in Boulder.

The Boulder County Communications Center was notified about 1 p.m. of the injured hiker on a social trail near the 2.6-mile marker of Flagstaff Road, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman was hiking down a steep slope when she tripped, causing her fall and sustain an injury, the release said.

Boulder Fire-Rescue members and AMR paramedics provided medical care to the woman. Members of the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group completed a technical litter evacuation. The injured hiker was taken to a hospital.

The agencies who assisted in the rescue include Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks, Boulder Fire-Rescue and Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Kelsey Hammon

