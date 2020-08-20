NewsBoulder Area news Photos: Butterfly Photo Safari on the Pearl Street Mall Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Katherine Lipsey, visiting from California, tries to capture an image of a butterfly on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Katherine Lipsey, visiting from California, tries to capture an image of a butterfly on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Katherine Lipsey, visiting from California, tries to capture an image of a butterfly on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) A Western Tiger Swallowtail butterfly makes its rounds on the zinnias on the Pearl Street Mall in Boulder on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer) Show Caption of ExpandBy Cliff Grassmick | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily CameraPUBLISHED: August 20, 2020 at 1:31 p.m. | UPDATED: August 20, 2020 at 1:52 p.m.