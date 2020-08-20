GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Photos: Twin Peaks Charter Academy First Day of…

Photos: Twin Peaks Charter Academy First Day of School

  • Twin Peaks students, Jordan, left, and Kaylynn Burch, gets hugs from their parents Stephanie and Josh, during the drop off on the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Maddie Manzanares, gives her mother Chelsea a huge hug at the drop-off during the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Paxton Moran is comforted by his mother Ashley during the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Students and parents walk to classes during the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Students and parents walk to classes during the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Twin Peaks students, Jordan, left, and Kaylynn Burch, get hugs from their parents Stephanie and Josh during the drop-off on the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Maddie Manzanares says goodbye to her mother Chelsea during the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

  • Nathan Abadjian is photographed by his mother Liza during the first day of school at Twin Peaks Charter Academy in Longmont on Aug. 20, 2020. (Cliff Grassmick/Staff Photographer)

By | cgrassmick@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
Cliff Grassmick | Photographer

Cliff Grassmick is a photographer for the Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call and Broomfiled Enterprise
