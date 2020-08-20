GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Ward woman rescued after injuring her leg while hiking in Nederland

A 65-year-old woman from Ward was rescued after she injured her leg while hiking the Rainbow Lakes Trail in Nederland on Wednesday.

A Boulder County Parks and Open Space ranger was notified of the injured woman around 3:10 p.m., according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the release, the Indian Peaks Fire Department provided initial medical care. Rocky Mountain Rescue Group provided further medical care and a litter evacuation to the Rainbow Lakes Campground. An American Medical Response ambulance took the woman to a hospital. The rescue lasted approximately two hours.

American Land and Leisure also assisted with the rescue.

Kelsey Hammon

