GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Antitrust officials clear Chevron’s $5B…

NewsBoulder Area news

Antitrust officials clear Chevron’s $5B acquisition of Noble Energy

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

U.S. officials have approved energy giant Chevron Corp. (NYSE: CVX) to continue its acquisition of Noble Energy Inc. (Nadsaq: NBL), Weld County’s second-largest energy producer.

The $5 billion merger was given an “early termination notice” by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission on Thursday evening, meaning federal officials have waived the holding and review period often required for business combinations.

Early terminations are granted through the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission’s Premerger Notification Program, used by companies to notify federal regulators about large-scale combinations before they’re announced to the public and begin determining if a merger would cause unfair competition within an industry.

The same termination was granted to Woodward Inc. (Nasdaq: WWD) and Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) before their efforts to combine into a $6 billion aerospace supplier fell apart due to the pandemic.

Chevron announced its intention to take over Noble in late July in an all-stock deal, which was the first major acquisition in the oil industry since COVID-19 and its ensuing economic impacts threw the sector into crisis.

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in State News

  1. Build A Composite Decks That Lasts

    Want to build a composite deck that lasts? Then use the best materials. Budget Home Supply in Longmont is the...
  2. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  3. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  4. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  5. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...