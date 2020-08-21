Boulder man accused of kidnapping friend at knifepoint takes plea deal

A Boulder man accused of kidnapping a friend at knifepoint in 2019 has pleaded guilty in his case after accepting a deal that resolves several pending cases he had in Boulder County.

Robert McCallum, 43, pleaded guilty to felony menacing Friday in Boulder District Court. The remainder of the counts in the 2019 case, including kidnapping, attempted first-degree assault, attempted second-degree assault a motor vehicle theft were dismissed.

The plea deal in the case was part of a global disposition in McCallum’s various Boulder County cases, that saw him also plead to one count of attempted burglary in a 2020 case and careless driving resulting in injury in a 2018 case.

The sentence was left open to the court, and McCallum is scheduled for a sentencing hearing on all of his cases on Oct. 23 following a pre-sentence investigation.

The most serious of his charges, the attempted burglary count, is a Class 4 felony that carries a presumptive sentencing range of two to six years in prison.

McCallum is free on bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, Boulder police were called on Nov. 12 by a man who said McCallum punched him in the face and then forced him into a truck at knifepoint.

The man told police he was sleeping in his bed when he woke up to McCallum punching him in the face and talking about gold and silver rocks.

McCallum then ordered the man at knifepoint to get into a vehicle, which McCallum said he was driving to the self-storage unit where he reportedly kept the ore to which he was referring.

Fearing for his life, the man told police he jumped out of the moving vehicle somewhere near the 4000 block of Broadway and called police. The man was taken to the hospital with minor abrasions and injuries from the fall.

According to the affidavit, McCallum also then called police, who tracked him to the area of 28th Street and Palo Parkway. McCallum told police he punched his friend in the face because he overheard him talking to two other people about stealing his ore stash. McCallum told police he only grabbed the knife because the other man had a stun gun.

McCallum also told police his friend got out of the moving vehicle, but said the friend also stabbed him in the leg. Medical personnel later found a small abrasion on McCallum’s leg, but did not think it was a stab wound.

According to the affidavit, McCallum told police where to find the knife with which he threatened his friend, and police later found the knife at that location.

As for the ore, police made no mention of whether the collection was disturbed or even existed.