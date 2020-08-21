Boulder resident hospitalized with West Nile virus

A Boulder resident has been hospitalized after contracting West Nile virus, Boulder County Public Health announced today.

The person who contracted the virus is in their 70s and reported getting multiple mosquito bites during extensive gardening in their backyard. They are currently hospitalized with meningitis. This is the second person in the state to test positive for the virus, according to a public health department news release.

A Delta County resident on Aug. 12 was reported to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment as the first human case of the West Nile virus this year, according to the Denver Post. The person also was hospitalized.

Boulder County Public Health officials are asking residents to take precautions to protect themselves against the West Nile Virus.

“This time of year is when we see the most people become ill from the disease,” said Heather Marshall, Boulder County Public Health epidemiologist in the release. “We all need to continue to be diligent about protecting ourselves from mosquito bites.”

According to the release, the West Nile virus is spread to humans through the bite of an infected mosquito. While most infections are mild, more serious infections can cause encephalitis, which is inflammation of the brain, and meningitis, the inflammation of the brain’s lining, as well as loss of vision, paralysis, coma, tremors, convulsions, and death.

Public health officials said that while everyone is at risk of being infected with West Nile virus, those over the age of 50 or with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing serious illness. Anyone who experiences these symptoms is asked to consult their health care provider. There is no treatment, cure, or human vaccination for the virus, but health care providers can treat symptoms to help patients feel better and possibly recover more quickly, the release stated.

Most West Nile virus cases in Colorado are diagnosed in August and September. However, cases can be identified as early as May and as late as December. Generally, the mosquito season extends from late April until mid-October, with the end usually signaled by the first freeze in the fall, the release stated.

To protect themselves from the West Nile virus, public health officials reminded people to follow the four Ds:

Use DEET-enhanced insect repellent or alternative.

Dress in long sleeves and pants.

Avoid the outdoors from dusk until dawn.

Drain standing water outside your home.

The Denver Post article reported that 122 people tested positive for West Nile and that eight people died in 2019.