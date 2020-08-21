GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

CU Boulder now up to 13 positive coronavirus cases for move-in week

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
The University of Colorado Boulder is now up to 13 positive cases of COVID-19 reported since Sunday as move-in week continues.

According to CU Boulder’s coronavirus results page, the 13 positive cases are out of 2,096 tests taken from the time period starting Sunday and ending Thursday.

The website said CU Boulder’s five-day case average is now 2.6, while the university is still using 2% of its quarantine space. The university has not disclosed how many rooms it has set aside for students to use to quarantine.

Students moving in to the dorms are required to get a coronavirus test within five days of moving in, and can only move in with a negative result. Students who did not get a test before moving in will be tested by CU Boulder Medical Services.

CU Boulder is not currently testing students who will be living off campus.

The fall semester is scheduled to start Monday.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
