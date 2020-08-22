Khadijah Queen’s ‘Anodyne’ captures bittersweet complexities of the human condition

In her sixth book, “Anodyne,” — released Tuesday — Boulder-based poet and University of Colorado Boulder assistant professor of creative writing Khadijah Queen peels back the curtain to reveal rhythmic glimpses of resilience.

While deeply personal snippets of her familial relationships are splashed upon the pages with grace, the content is also incredibly relatable — sure to resonate with anyone who has a thumping heart and blood coursing through their veins.

With much elegance, she captures the shattering pain and sheer beauty that coincide with the human condition.

The 42-poem collection gives the reader direct access to Queen’s world, and it’s one in which we want to stay, ponder and reflect. There’s plenty of dark and plenty of light — a delicate dichotomy of sweet and sour — a blend perfect for the times.

In the book’s opening poem, with the foreboding title of ”In the event of an apocalypse, be ready to die,” Queen reminds us to “also remember galleries, gardens, herbaria/ Repositories of beauty now ruin to find exquisite —“

Harsh realities are sporadically counterbalanced with silver linings and glimmers of hope or tender moments recalled and cherished.

From artfully expressing the pain of slowly losing her mother to dementia to recounting the comfort foods — “pancakes and Golden Oreos and steamed chocolate with whole milk” — she fed to her son as he battled depression, she manages to pull us in with each lyrical verse.

Both steeped in mystery and unlocking poignant truths, Queen’s collection is filled with much wisdom and wonder.

Her previous works have received warranted praise from O Magazine and The New York Times.

“Anodyne” follows in this direction, with “Black Girl Magic” author Mahogany L. Browne recounting, “Anodyne as a noun is a painkilling medicine. These poems are a painkilling medicine. They provoke, incite and steer steady as scripture. Each meter is breath, each beat encourages reassessment by the reader unto themselves.”

In her poem “I have a method of letting go,” we see Queen as an “asthmatic child in a house full of smokers.” We learn that her brother was turned “into dust” by a bullet when he was just 18. She muses, “Sometimes I think my mother smoked to pretend to breathe him in.”

We caught up with the award-winning creative to find out more about her latest work, her journey to poetry and the story behind the book’s cover art.

Daily Camera: I’m really enjoying your latest collection. In a sense, it feels very apropos for “Anodyne” to come out now because it definitely embodies a lot of the emotions folks are experiencing during this bizarre time. What’s it like to have this work released now and how does it feel to receive such positive feedback from both fellow wordsmiths and journalists?

Khadijah Queen: Thank you. Honestly, I had no expectations as far as feedback. I wrote most of the poems in the aftermath of the 2016 election, wrote because I had to — writing is how I think and feel my way through things, how I work to understand and live through circumstances. Now that it’s in the world, I deeply appreciate that this work resonates so positively with folks. I’m also a little sad that the prescience in some of the poems — in terms of what we’re currently living through — still holds so much weight.

DC: Had you always known that poetry would be your career path? Do you remember a time when you knew you wanted to make an impact through your words?

KQ: Oh, absolutely not. Ha. My first love is art, so I wanted to be a fashion designer. Then I tried to become a high school teacher, but found that path in California in the mid-1990s to have insurmountable obstacles for me as a working-class person with little family support. Then I joined the military to help pay for my education, and because public service is also important to me. I started writing poetry seriously roughly 20 years ago during my undergraduate studies and haven’t stopped, even when I held regular jobs. My path to poetry as a vocation has been extremely circuitous, then, but what has also remained consistent since I learned to read at the age of 3 — I love books, love reading, love talking about both. The fact that what I love to do and make can have an impact beyond me is an incredible thing, and I don’t take it for granted.

DC: Do you have any writing rituals you do or habits you practice to keep inspired and disciplined in your craft?

KQ: I read a lot, and widely — not just poetry, but art books, history, philosophy, even romance novels. I like to cook when I have the time, and watch films and television, listen to music, and just talk with family and friends on the phone. Before the pandemic, I wrote in coffee shops a lot, so I am absolutely writing less these days. But “Anodyne” is book number six, and I just finished a memoir and a critical dissertation. I think I’ve earned a little break. Plus, living life is part of writing, part of the coalescing of information that you need in order to write books. So, if I have a ritual, it’s incorporating writing and making into everyday life, a continuous recalibration and balancing exercise.

DC: The cover art for “Anodyne” is just as intriguing as the work within. What can you tell us about the book’s art nouveau exterior?

KQ: I feel so privileged to have this Romare Bearden collage on the cover. I fell in love with its sense of contrast instantly — the moody brightness, the beauty and roughness, the feeling of complexity and accessibility that reflects the poems in “Anodyne. Designer Jakob Vala at Tin House did a phenomenal job with it, and wrote eloquently about his process for Spine Magazine.

DC: While many of your poems spoke to me, I adore “Something about the way I am made is not made.” What inspired this piece?

KQ: I wrote that poem when I felt like my work wasn’t quite understood, when my presence and belonging in my Ph.D. program was implicitly questioned by a faculty member, and I was left wondering if the effort was worth it. In the poem, I took a moment to connect all of that to how Black women often feel compelled to exist in public space in America — in pain, laboring for too little compensation, dressed up, sometimes having to wear the mask (Paul Laurence) Dunbar wrote about, and being over it, tired of it, coming to terms with my weariness, our collective weariness. It’s worth also mentioning that the poem nods to what it’s like to live with chronic pain — I have fibromyalgia — and still maintain a level of productivity that can be toxic to one’s well-being. So, many layers to that poem; thank you for asking about it.

DC: Lastly, have the recent events of racial injustice and the pandemic prompted you to compose fresh work? I imagine, as a poet, there is much you wish to comment on.

KQ: Well, like everyone else, my emotions are all over the place, and I find it difficult to maintain any kind of regular routine when it comes to writing, and like many teachers, my workload has increased considerably since the pandemic and the uprising began. I’ve been on social media a lot, and texting friends and family a lot, trying to stay connected. I’m finding it easier to write prose than poetry, because I do have much to say, and poetry requires a bit more emotional fortitude and intuition at this time I think, and I’m using those resources just to move through everyday life. Back in March, I did manage to compose a zuihitsu — a Japanese form of hybrid poem-essay, invented by Sei Shōnagon in the 11th century — and revised it through May with the help of editor Katie Ryder at Harper’s Magazine.

You can read Queen’s zuihitsu “False Dawn” at harpers.org/archive/2020/08/false-dawn-khadijah-queen/.