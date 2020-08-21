Mile High Labs inks distribution deal for CBD in UK convenience stores

Mile High Labs Inc., a Broomfield hemp processor and CBD product maker, announced this week a new distribution deal with Nisa Retail Ltd. to supply Mellow Greens CBD products in the United Kingdom.

The firm’s products are now available in Nisa’s network of 2,500 retail stores.

“CBD is an exciting new product proposition that has quickly emerged to become an in-demand category for UK customers and is forecasted to grow at substantial rates,” Ross Dennison, buyer at Nisa parent firm the Co-operative Group, said in a prepared statement. “With CBD now available through Nisa, our partners are able to make the choice, thus creating an offering to meet this demand and form new shopping dimensions within their stores.”

Mellow Greens is a line of CBD oral drops and e-cigarette liquid.

“This partnership represents a major step toward getting lab-tested, fully compliant CBD products into the hands of the growing UK market,” Mile High vice president of international sales Frederik Hendriksen said in a prepared statement. “Co-op truly cares about the well-being of its consumers and the success of its retailers. It is well-positioned to supply a wide variety of channel partners, and we are proud to offer it the full range of Mellow Greens CBD products.”

