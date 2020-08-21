GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Mile High Labs inks distribution deal for CBD…

News
Boulder Area news

Mile High Labs inks distribution deal for CBD in UK convenience stores

By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Mile High Labs Inc., a Broomfield hemp processor and CBD product maker, announced this week a new distribution deal with Nisa Retail Ltd. to supply Mellow Greens CBD products in the United Kingdom.

The firm’s products are now available in Nisa’s network of 2,500 retail stores.

“CBD is an exciting new product proposition that has quickly emerged to become an in-demand category for UK customers and is forecasted to grow at substantial rates,” Ross Dennison, buyer at Nisa parent firm the Co-operative Group, said in a prepared statement. “With CBD now available through Nisa, our partners are able to make the choice, thus creating an offering to meet this demand and form new shopping dimensions within their stores.”

Mellow Greens is a line of CBD oral drops and e-cigarette liquid.

“This partnership represents a major step toward getting lab-tested, fully compliant CBD products into the hands of the growing UK market,” Mile High vice president of international sales Frederik Hendriksen said in a prepared statement. “Co-op truly cares about the well-being of its consumers and the success of its retailers. It is well-positioned to supply a wide variety of channel partners, and we are proud to offer it the full range of Mellow Greens CBD products.”

© 2020 BizWest Media LLC

Bizwest Staff

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Build A Composite Decks That Lasts

    Want to build a composite deck that lasts? Then use the best materials. Budget Home Supply in Longmont is the...
  2. Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine

    Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine is renowned for effective muscle pain treatment. It can also help reduce your recovery time after surgery....
  3. Dedicated Physical Therapists

    The dedicated physical therapists at Alpine Physical Therapy come from many backgrounds. But they share a common goal: to restore...
  4. Earth-Friendly Refinishing Solutions

    Miracle Method Of Boulder can save you the cost of replacing your countertops, tubs, floors and tile surfaces with their...
  5. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Services

    There are always many questions involved when planning a funeral. Viegut Funeral Home will take the mystery out of funeral...