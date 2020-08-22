Pandemic forces officials to change Jewish holiday plans

Boulder Jewish Family Service is unable to host High Holy Day celebrations in older adult communities because of social distancing measures. Instead, they will be delivering Rosh Hashanah Goodie Boxes in time for Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

The boxes are being funded through a High Holy Day donation drive. With a $54 donation, older adults and those with disabilities can receive a Goodie Box. Recipients should be part of the Boulder JFS Friendly Visitor or Care Management programs. They can also be referred by local synagogues or retirement communities.

The Rosh Hashanah box will feature a freshly baked “mini” crown challah and honey cake made by a local Boulder bakery, the Village Nosh. The Break the Fast bag will feature traditional kosher-style cookies such as Mandel bread, according to a news release.

Boxes will be delivered by Sept. 17 for Rosh Hashanah and Sept. 24 for Yom Kippur.