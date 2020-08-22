Police looking for missing 14-year-old Erie girl last seen Sunday

The Erie Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who they say has been missing since Sunday.

Skylar Laituri, 14, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and has a history of running away — as recently as June, according to a news release from police.

Skylar is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts with white trim, according to the release, and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police Dispatch at 303-441-4444.