GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Police looking for missing 14-year-old Erie…

NewsBoulder Area news

Police looking for missing 14-year-old Erie girl last seen Sunday

The Erie Police Department is looking for Skylar Laituri,14, who was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Erie Police Department is looking for a 14-year-old girl who they say has been missing since Sunday.

Skylar Laituri, 14, was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, and has a history of running away — as recently as June, according to a news release from police.

Skylar is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs 105 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts with white trim, according to the release, and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Erie Police Dispatch at 303-441-4444.

Brooklyn Dance

blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. Expert Stonework And Patio Installations

    Don King Landscaping provides expert stonework and patio installations to Boulder County homeowners. You can create a perfect outdoor space...
  2. Southard’s Solar Energy

    Save energy and maximize your solar output with Southard’s Solar Energy. A free site estimate will show you how solar...
  3. How Do You Find Your Personal Style?

    How do you find your personal style? One sure way is to work with a personal shopper to guide you....
  4. Physical Therapy Following An Automobile Accident

    People often need physical therapy following an automobile accident. These injuries can be a challenge to treat. The forces placed...
  5. Work With A Quality Moving Company

    More than 40 million people make a move each year in the United States. If you are one of these...