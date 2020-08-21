Sunny skies with highs in the 90s over the weekend in Boulder

Boulder should see highs in the upper 90s this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 95 and an overnight low of 63.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 98 and an overnight low of 64.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 96 and an overnight low of 64, with a 10% chance of afternoon showers.