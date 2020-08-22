GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Turning restrictions face motorists at Longmont Pike Road intersection

By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
Starting Monday and continuing through Friday, vehicles traveling east and west on Longmont’s Pike Road intersection with South Pratt Parkway will be allowed to pass through the intersection but not be allowed to turn onto or from South Pratt Parkway, city officials announced.

Staff said in a news release that the prohibition on turning is necessary to safely work on installing new raised pedestrian medians at the intersection.

Local traffic to destinations on South Pratt Parkway north of Pike Road will need to access the area from the north, such as from Ken Pratt Boulevard. Residents will not be able to leave the neighborhood by turning onto Pike Road in either direction from South Pratt Parkway. Emergency services will have access to the area, and trash collection will take place as usual.

Longmont is encouraging travelers to avoid using Pike Road as a commuter route until this phase of Pike Road improvements construction is complete.

Current project information and traffic impacts can be found on the project website at bit.ly/Pike-Road-Improvements. People with questions or concerns about the project can call the project hotline at 720-526-2044 or email PikeImprovements@gmail.com.

 

