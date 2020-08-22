A Precious Child hosts annual golf tournament

A Precious Child raised more than $75,000 at the 12th Annual Golf 4 A Precious Child Tournament Monday at the Omni Interlocken Golf Club.

More than 170 golfers took part in the event according to Jill Pasciuto, marketing manager for A Precious Child.

The event was highly anticipated by golfers who were excited to return to this annual event and support a great local cause, Pascuito said in a news release. The funds raised will go toward providing families in need with basic essentials such as clothing, baby essentials, school supplies and sports equipment.

“We were thrilled to host a fundraising event that helped raise spirits by getting the community back outdoors safely,” Carina Martin, CEO and Founder of A Precious Child, said. “We are so thankful to our sponsors and donors who helped us raise essential funding to continue our efforts on the frontlines and build longevity within our programs.”

The event was presented by Jaguar Land Rover Flatirons and Kirsty Martinez Keller Williams Preferred Realty.

Golfers who were not feeling well, or had a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher, were asked to stay home, Pasciuto said. Temperatures were taken at the event’s check-in for all golfers and event personnel.

Golfers, staff and volunteers were all required to wear a mask, Pasciuto said, and A Precious Child provided masks in each golfers “swag bag.”

Per City and County order, golfers are able to share carts. The nonprofit was given direction that all golfers would be assigned a cart that they would then share with one other person within the foursome that played the course.

The check-in was transaction free, Pascuito said, and markers were placed along the pavement for golfers to stand 6 feet apart while they were in line.

“We did not have a bag drop this year for safety precautions,” she said.

Staff at the Omni helped enforce social distancing measures to keep golfers 6 feet apart during play, she said. There was also not the traditional seated lunch, which has happened in previous years. At check-in, volunteers handed out breakfast burritos, donated by Santiago’s, and boxed lunch was provided by Highlands Ranch’s Jersey Mike’s at check out.

The nonprofit is now preparing for its next event — Seas the Night — a virtual gala that will take place Oct. 3. Additional details will be available at APreciousChild.org

Since 2008, A Precious Child has provided opportunities and resources to more than 250,000 children and their caregivers. A Precious Child serves eight counties surrounding the Denver Metro area, including Arapahoe, Adams, Boulder, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Jefferson and Weld.

Tournament winners

Longest drive

Men’s: Tony Dilorio

Women’s: Kirsty Martinez

Closest to the pin

Men’s: Danny Gryzmala

Women’s: Kirsty Martinez

Longest putt:

Men’s: Quinn McCoy

Women’s: Kirsty Martinez

Men’s 1st Place Winners

David Mahalek

Mark George

Quinn McCoy

Scott McAnally

Mixed 1st Place Winners: Team Hunter Douglas

Jen Locsey

Steve Blazevich

Steve Katsirubas

Tony Dilorio