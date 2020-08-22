GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder Housing Partners adds new affordable…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder Housing Partners adds new affordable housing units during coronavirus pandemic

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder Housing Partners has added new units to its affordable housing list due to the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis. While the interest list closed Aug. 20, BHP has put 500 affordable housing and attainable rental homes on the market in the past 12 months.

“Affordable housing is vital for the entire community,” BHP Executive Director Jeremy Durham said in a news release. “We understand that lives and livelihoods are deeply impacted by COVID-19, and we remain committed to creating or preserving affordable homes in Boulder for residents from all backgrounds and wage levels.”

Canopy at Red Oak, at 2625 Valmont Road, will offer 41 affordable apartment homes. The one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes have access to the Goose Creek bike path and transit. Monthly rent ranges from $808 to $1,796. Rent burden relief totals to $10,491 annually.

Ciclo, at 3390 Valmont Road, is a 38-unit apartment complex. Rent burden relief totals to $5,664 annually and can be spent on necessities other than housing.

Canyon Pointe and Glen Willow Renovations contains 116 apartment homes that have recently been renovated.

Madison, at 1130 30th St., and Woodlands, at 2685 Mapleton Ave., contain 68 apartments between the two properties. Both are scheduled to be renovated later this year.

Mount Calvary Senior Living has 60 deeply affordable homes for seniors at 3485 Stanford Court. The complex is expected to start construction in summer 2021.

30Pearl has 120 affordable housing apartment homes under construction at Boulder Junction at the corner of 30th and Pearl streets. The annual rent burden relief is $10,690 per resident. The community includes 10 apartments for formerly homeless residents and 20 for residents with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The complex is scheduled to be finished in summer 2021.

The former Rally Health Club, at 2727 29th St., is expected to redevelop into 40 affordable apartment homes beginning in 2023.

