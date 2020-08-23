More than 100 march through downtown Longmont to protest for Honduran immigrant, Elijah McClain

More than 100 protesters poured Saturday onto Main Street in downtown Longmont to call for racial justice for Jorge Rodriguez, a Honduran immigrant who was assaulted earlier this month and to pay homage to Elijah McClain, as the one-year anniversary of his death following a violent struggle with Aurora police approaches Aug. 30.

As they walked, protesters chanted, “Justice for Jorge! We ain’t got all day!” and, “Say his name: Elijah McClain!”

Volunteers drove their cars just ahead of the protesters and stopped at intersections to block them from traffic. Some volunteers also flanked the group with their vehicles, as traffic slowed to a crawl with the march. Longmont police showed up about halfway through the rally.

Longmont police Sgt. Billy Sawyer said no protesters were arrested or cited by police throughout the rally. He said roughly six police cars were deployed with the aim to protect marchers from oncoming traffic as they traveled through downtown.

Arianna Ngnomire, 23, of Los Angeles, said she drove about 19 hours from California to be part of the movement Saturday. Ngnomire, who grew up in Boulder County, was among more than a dozen youth helping to organize and lead the protest. Pointing a megaphone toward the crowd that had first gathered at Sixth Avenue and Main Street just before the march, she shouted, “We are better than the person who assaulted Jorge Rodriguez right here in Longmont! We can do better!”

Arianna Ngnomire, the daughter of Hermine Ngnomire, who has also helped to lead several protests at the location, said it was important to show that youth have a voice in speaking out against injustices.

“We want to honor the life of Elijah McClain and bring awareness to the violent assault of Jorge Rodriguez and also fight for changes in public safety, urban development, wellness and education,” Arianna Ngnomire said. “We are hoping for racial equity in those four sections.”

While the protest was led by youth, people of all ages turned out to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and support McClain and Rodriguez.

Fourteen-year-old Faith Solter, of Berthoud, held up a poster board that read, “Black Lives Matter.” Saturday’s rally was not her first.

“I have been doing a lot of protesting,” Faith said. “This isn’t just a momentary thing — it will go as long as there are injustices in our society. I want to see Elijah McClain’s killers in jail and more Colorado lawmakers advocating for justice for Breonna Taylor.”

Taylor was a 26-year-old Black woman who was killed in her own home by Kentucky police.

McClain was stopped by police on Aug. 24, 2019. Aurora officers pinned him to the ground, exercising cartoid hold, and paramedics later injected him with the sedative ketamine, according to The Denver Post. Adams County District Attorney Dave Young reinforced in a statement earlier this summer that there had been no wrongdoing by Aurora officers, according to The Denver Post.

Not far from Faith, Allyson Stebbins, 26, of Longmont, and Matthew Molz, 24, of Longmont, said they heard about the rally through social media.

“(We are out here) to support our neighbors, who are experiencing racism every day,” Stebbins said. “I heard about Jorge Rodriguez and his assault. I want him and the Latinex and immigrant community to know that I support them and I welcome them.”

Molz said he wanted to take a stand.

“My girlfriend is Black, and we talk about how sometimes she’s afraid to just go to the store,” Molz said. “We are hoping to make some change happen through doing all these protests. Every little voice is helpful. Tons of small voices do make changes.”

Rodriguez’s assault remains under investigation. Rodriguez reported to police that he was attacked and beaten on Aug. 9 by a man who yelled, “Get out of our country.” Last Saturday, protesters gathered at Sixth Avenue and Main Street to call for Rodriguez to get justice. Longmont police Detective Sgt. Todd Chambers said in an email Saturday that Longmont police have not yet made any arrests in the case. Chambers said the investigation is now in the hands of the Boulder County District Attorney for review. A timeframe for a conclusion of the review is not yet known, Chambers said.

Shannon Carbone, spokesperson for the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office, said in an email Friday that felony investigations are typically reviewed by the DA to make sure there is probable cause to file charges.

“Following the investigation by the Longmont Police Department, the DA’s Office is thoroughly reviewing their file and the evidence to determine if any follow-up investigation is required in order to reach the right decision in the case,” Carbone said.

After marching south on Main Street, protesters headed east on Second Avenue, then north on Collyer and West on Longs Peak Avenue and south on Gay Street. The group ended their march at Thompson Park.