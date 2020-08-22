Photos: Youth March in Longmont

The rally marches down Main Street in Longmont on Aug. 22, 2020. A youth-led rally called for justice for Jorge Rodriguez, an immigrant who was attacked, and recognized the anniversary of the death Elijah McClain.
Arianna Ngnomire, right, leads the crowd in chants during the march in Longmont on Aug. 22, 2020. A youth-led rally called for justice for Jorge Rodriguez, an immigrant who was attacked, and recognized the anniversary of the death Elijah McClain.
Jane Slauson holds up a telling sign during the march in Longmont on Aug. 22, 2020. A youth-led rally will call on justice for Jorge Rodriguez, an immigrant who was attacked, and recognize the anniversary of the death Elijah McClain.
Erica Lee thinks of racism as a virus. A youth-led rally will call on justice for Jorge Rodriguez, an immigrant who was attacked, and recognized the anniversary of the death Elijah McClain.
