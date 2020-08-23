Boulder County reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 11 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health has reported 2,225 positive or probable cases. The number of deaths remained at 79. Of the county’s cases, there have been 194 people hospitalized and 884 people who have recovered. There are 155 disease investigations ongoing.

The University of Colorado Boulder has reported 16 positive cases since Aug. 17. CU’s 16 positive cases were found out of 2,425 tests taken between Aug. 17 and Friday, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 55,143 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,918 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 1,815 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 668,994 people tested.