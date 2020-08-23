GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County reports 11 new coronavirus…

News
Boulder Area news

Boulder County reports 11 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County on Sunday reported 11 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health has reported 2,225 positive or probable cases. The number of deaths remained at 79. Of the county’s cases, there have been 194 people hospitalized and 884 people who have recovered. There are 155 disease investigations ongoing.

The University of Colorado Boulder has reported 16 positive cases since Aug. 17. CU’s 16 positive cases were found out of 2,425  tests taken between Aug. 17 and Friday, according to the university’s online coronavirus dashboard.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 55,143 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,918 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 1,815 deaths due to COVID-19. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 668,994 people tested.

 

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in Boulder Area news

  1. Commemorate The Life Of A Loved One

    Greenwood & Myers Mortuary is honored to help commemorate the life of a loved one. They are a compassionate partner...
  2. Beautifully Renovated Apartment Homes

    Get all the details and finishes you like in your apartment home at Ute Creek Apartments. These beautifully renovated apartment...
  3. Complete Excavating And Plumbing Services

    Jones Excavating and Plumbing provides complete excavating and plumbing services. Whether you need to install a new septic system or...
  4. Beverages For Your Daily CBD

    CBD beverages are a popular way to get your daily CBD! Canna World Market offers Willie’s Remedy coffee and teas...
  5. Expert Stonework And Patio Installations

    Don King Landscaping provides expert stonework and patio installations to Boulder County homeowners. You can create a perfect outdoor space...