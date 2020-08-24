Bedrooms Are For People volunteer pens campaign song

Amid the many impassioned pleas — and occasional personal attacks — shared during the Boulder City Council’s recent hourlong public comment session was a catchy jingle sung by Boulder’s Krista Nordback.

Nordback, an organizer with the Bedrooms Are For People campaign, said she wanted to provide a little levity while also laying out the campaign’s ongoing fight to get on the ballot, from petitioning during a pandemic to now appealing a district court decision.

“Boulder, Boulder, college town, why are things so upside down? Mansions, mansions on the Hill, but our friends are homeless still. Bedrooms are for people,” she sang.

Amazing organizer, Krista Nordback, wrote a song about Bedrooms Are For People and our journey to the ballot. It’s quite good. So listen now. pic.twitter.com/OlKFZAajrg — Bedrooms Are For People (@BoulderBedrooms) August 19, 2020

The campaign seeks to amend Boulder’s city charter by changing occupancy rules so the number of people allowed to live in a house is one person per bedroom, plus one, or four people total in homes with fewer than four bedrooms.

“Many bedrooms empty lie, while the rent goes sky high! Boulder City Council, why? Bedrooms are for people,” Nordback sang.

The Colorado Supreme Court last week agreed to hear an appeal filed by the campaign. The appeal asks the court to overturn a 20th Judicial District Court ruling that the ballot initiative doesn’t qualify for the November ballot. The campaign was given incorrect advice on when organizers needed to file a petition to get on the ballot and how many signatures were required, both through a city-published document and from city officials.

Nordback, who has lived in Boulder since the ’90s, said she’s long been concerned about the occupancy limits, calling them “inhuman.” She’s also a proponent of group living after living in an eight-person rooming house in college and living in a four-person house in Boulder for many years.

“When I learned there was a group of people working on this, I was really excited to help,” she said. “It’s been really awesome. We’re here to help people not being represented in the Boulder political system.”

An engineer, she works remotely as a a senior research associate focused on bicycle and traffic safety at the University of North Carolina.

She doesn’t have a music background, other than singing in a middle school choir and a staff choir at her college, but she likes to compose jingles in her head. She does have some practice singing on Zoom videos — she sings while teaching Sunday school, now on Zoom.

Still, she said, she was terrified before her City Council debut. Along with the nerves that came with singing before a large viewing audience, she was worried she wouldn’t be able to get all the lyrics out in the two-minute time limit. For the City Council meeting, she wrote an alternate ending and added lyrics to incorporate the court ruling.

“I hit that two minutes perfectly,” she said.

She wrote most of the original version while on a bike ride, getting help from her husband to finish the last lyrics.

“I was inspired,” she said. “It was at the end of our petition drive. We had been working so hard, in the rain and wind and the heat. I wrote it on the day we were turning in our signatures after this huge effort.”

Even if the measure ultimately doesn’t make it on the ballot this year, she said, she’s still glad she got involved in the campaign.

“We built this really great group,” she said. “This is a group that can go on and support affordable housing work. Meeting all these great people, they inspire me so much.”