Boulder County commissioners to fill upcoming RTD board vacancy

Boulder County commissioners, rather than eastern Boulder County and Broomfield voters, will select the next person to fill the Regional Transportation District’s District I seat on the transit agency’s board of directors.

Broomfield resident Austin Ward, a 24-year-old RTD bus driver who was the sole announced candidate for the District I seat in this fall’s election, failed to turn in enough valid signatures to meet the 250-signature requirement to qualify for the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office ruled earlier this month.

The Secretary of State’s Office announced Aug. 14 that Ward had submitted 269 signatures on his petitions to gain a ballot spot but that the state elections staff found that only 209 were determined to be valid signatures of currently registered voters living within District I.

Ward filed his candidacy affidavit for this fall’s election in October but still had to collect petitions to qualify, and the deadline for doing so has expired. He said in a Monday interview that the Secretary of State reported that the rejected signatures were from people who weren’t on voter registration rolls or who were registered but at addresses outside the District I boundaries.

Ward said he now intends to seek the Boulder County commissioners’ appointment to the seat when the county board proceeds to invite applications for the District I position, which will become vacant when RTD board member and Longmont resident Judy Lubow’s second and final four-year term expires at the end of this year.

RTD board members are elected on a nonpartisan basis.

District I covers much of Longmont — including portions of Longmont east of Hover Street and northwest of Mountain View Avenue — as well as portions of unincorporated eastern Boulder County generally lying east of North 95th Street. It also represents Lafayette, Broomfield, Erie and parts of unincorporated Adams County.

Michelle Krezek, the Boulder County commissioners’ staff deputy, said Monday that state law provides that when a vacancy occurs in an RTD board seat that represents more than one county, the board of commissioners from the county with the largest number of eligible voters in the district is charged with filling the vacancy.

Krezek said Boulder County is awaiting a formal notification from RTD that a District I vacancy has occurred or is about to occur. After getting that letter, the county commissioners will set up procedures for inviting and reviewing applications — a process she said will include some form of “public component” for people to question candidates for the appointment.