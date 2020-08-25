Boulder County reports 14 coronavirus cases Monday; CU Boulder counts 10 cases in last 5 days

Boulder County reported 14 coronavirus cases Monday and no new deaths, while the University of Colorado Boulder has reported 10 cases between Wednesday and Sunday.

Monday’s 14 cases brings the county total to 2,239. Of those, 195 have been hospitalized and 885 have recovered. There are 158 disease investigations in progress and the death toll remains at 79.

Data updated Monday shows that 40,298 county residents have been tested for the virus, with 4.28% of overall tests returning positive. The five-day average percentage of positive tests Monday is 2.1, an increase from the five-day average of 1.5 on Thursday, the last time the data was updated.

Between Wednesday and Sunday, 1,848 tests have been performed at CU Boulder, with a five-day average of two cases per day. The university’s dashboard shows 2.4% of its quarantine space is in use.

Statewide, there have been 55,341 positive or probable cases. There have been 1,919 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 1,824 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 6,845 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 673,913 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age:

0-9: 54

10-19: 226

20-29: 726

30-39: 277

40-49: 276

50-59: 259

60-69: 166

70-79: 136

80+: 106

Some data may be missing due to ongoing disease investigations and reporting delays, the health department notes.