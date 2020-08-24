GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado issues air quality alert for Front Range, including Boulder County

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Regional Air Quality Council have issued an air quality alert for the Front Range corridor, including Boulder County.

The alert includes the area from Douglas County north to Larimer and Weld counties, including the Denver-Boulder area, Fort Collins and Greeley.

The alert is in effect from 4 p.m. today to at least 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoke from various wildfires in the state will likely push the air quality to the level of “unhealthy for sensitive groups,” according to the department alert. It is advised that active people and people with any lung disease limit outdoor physical exertion during this time.

Kathryn Bistodeau

