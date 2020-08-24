CU Boulder briefly impacted by morning Zoom outage

The first day of the semester got off to a rocky start at the University of Colorado Boulder as students encountered a Zoom outage Monday.

The partial outage affected students across the U.S. and Europe, according to the Associated Press, throwing off remote first-day plans.

Zoom reports the global issue is still active, however, OIT staff have seen some improvement and encourages the #CUBoulder community to try using the desktop application to join meetings. https://t.co/JzdDeD1pP5 — CU Boulder OIT (@CUBoulderOIT) August 24, 2020

Zoom is a video conference application that has been used as a substitute for in-person classes in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outage lasted through the morning, with service being fully restored to CU students within a few hours.

“The outage occurred during about two hours during scheduled classes,” according to CU spokesman Scott Pribble. “There may have been some class sessions that were impacted during that time but we are not able to track exactly how many.”

CU kicked off the fall semester Monday under a hybrid plan that had students doing a mix of in-person and online classes due to the coronavirus.