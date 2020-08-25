CU Boulder to test on-campus students weekly

University of Colorado Boulder students living on campus will be screened for coronavirus every week, starting immediately as part of the university’s ongoing monitoring program.

CU Boulder is setting up testing sites near residence halls where students will give saliva samples for a weekly screening test developed by the university’s BioFrontiers Institute.

The tests will be free to students, and the cost to the university was not immediately available, said spokesperson Melanie Marquez Parra.

The screening test is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and can’t be used for diagnosing COVID-19, said Leslie Leinwand, chief scientific officer of the BioFrontiers Institute. But students with a positive screening test will be referred to the campus health center for a diagnostic nose swab test to confirm the results.

The university only reports positive diagnostic tests on its online dashboard, Parra said.

The turnaround for the screening test is 24 hours or less, which will help detect coronavirus cases before students have symptoms, said BioFrontiers Director Roy Parker.

“When you’re monitoring students who don’t have symptoms, who are walking around and don’t know they’re sick and a test takes three or four days to come back — those students are walking around for those days potentially infecting people,” Parker said.

CU Boulder used a different saliva test to screen for coronavirus before students moved into residence halls. That test was faster, with a turnaround of a few hours, but relies on a substance that’s currently experiencing global shortages.

“One of the reasons we developed the two tests is it allows us to be resistant to supply chain issues,” Parker said.

Most CU Boulder students who moved on campus last week arrived with negative coronavirus test results in hand. Of the 2,195 students who were tested during move in, eight people had coronavirus and were either sent home to isolate or chose to isolate in a campus-provided room.

CU Boulder has the capacity to isolate 250 students living on campus, and six students are currently isolating, according to a Monday announcement about campus testing protocols by Provost Russell Moore and Interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke.

CU Boulder faculty and students are also testing campus wastewater at more than 20 locations to identify potential outbreaks up to a week before person-to-person spread would be detected.

A trend in the virus increasing in wastewater over several days would indicate that a dorm or building could be on the cusp of an outbreak, said Associate Professor Matt McQueen.

“If we see the sewage goes positive in a significant way, we would swoop in and test everyone right away,” Parker added.

CU Boulder is reporting campus coronavirus cases using a five-day average that’s updated daily and is not currently reporting a running total of cases, unlike the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and Boulder County Public Health.

CU Boulder did not immediately respond to questions about adding a running total or breaking down case numbers by students, faculty and staff.

Parker said CU Boulder is working to increase its testing capacity, though that doesn’t mean the current policy of not testing off-campus students — other than those who have symptoms or have been exposed to coronavirus — will change.

“I think which population we would use that testing for is really a public health decision and where we would get the most impact on the state of viral spread,” Parker said. “You want to use your testing capacity where it will have the most benefit.”

Parker pointed to the increase in online and hybrid courses this semester, which means some students might not ever come on campus.

In their statement, Moore and O’Rourke emphasized that personal choices such as social distancing, wearing a face covering and washing hands often are more important than testing and monitoring.

Parker, Leinwand and McQueen agreed.

“All the testing in the world is not going to be of any benefit if people don’t behave differently,” Leinwand said.