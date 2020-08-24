Erie changes format of virtual meetings

The Erie Town Clerk’s Office announced a new webinar format that makes entry into the virtual meeting and providing public comment more convenient, according to a release. The goal is to improve public participation at Board of Trustee meetings.

The public will now be able to join the meeting in real-time as an attendee, the release stated. Attendees are able to see and hear the panelists, as well as raise their hand to be recognized to speak during the public comment portions of the meetings.

This interested can access the meeting from the Town of Erie event calendar or from the agenda center on the town’s website, www.erieco.gov. The webinar meeting links will be posted no later than 15 minutes prior to meeting.

The method used previously through the Watch Meetings tool is still an option, as well as submitting public comment via the phone number listed on the slides during the meeting.

For more information, download the ’How to Participate in Virtual Town of Erie Meetings’ document, or email contactus@erieco.gov.