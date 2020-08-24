Longmont City Council to vote on proposed lease-limits ballot question

Longmont residents can weigh in Tuesday night on whether the City Council should ask voters in November’s election whether to allow longer-term leases of city-owned properties than the municipal charter now permits.

Tuesday’s Council agenda includes a public hearing, preceding a final council vote, on advancing that question — a measure rejected by a majority of voters casting ballots in the 2019 election — to this year’s ballot.

Longmont’s home-rule charter now sets a 20-year limit on how long the city can lease a piece of city-owned property — including as-yet undeveloped land as well as city facilities — to another entity. That could include leases by private parties that might be interested in building and operating a facility on that property as well as any other potential government, nonprofit or private tenants.

Council members agreed last month to consider Councilman Tim Waters’ suggestion that voters be asked again whether to allow the city to lease property that it owns to another party for terms of up to 30 years.

The same lease-extensions proposal went down to defeat in last year’s election, with 54.5% of the participating voters voting “no” to the idea and 45.5% casting “yes” votes. There were no organized issue-committee campaigns for or against the measure last year.

Waters suggested the council ask voters again for the charter amendment. He has said 30-year leases might make it more likely for private parties to be willing to enter into public-private partnerships with Longmont to share in the costs of building and operating facilities such as a potential community performing arts, culture and conference center.

Waters also has argued that the measure could pass if interested community organizations will campaign for its passage and provide voters with information about why the city is seeking longer lease terms.

Longmont Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Scott Cook called in to a July 21 council study session to say the chamber supports submitting the question to voters again this year and would be happy to help communicate to voters how 30-year leases could be an important tool for future city projects.

Cook told the council that it’s the chamber’s understanding that 30-year leases are the norm for city leases in this region and around the country and that Boulder adopted a similar measure in 2012.

Longmont Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Jessica Erickson wrote council on July 21 of that organization’s support for putting the item on this fall’s ballot, saying that “expanding the city’s leasing authority from 20 to 30 years gives the City greater control and flexibility in negotiating land leases in the best interest of the City and its residents.”

“The charter change would still allow for the city to enter into shorter leases when doing so provides greater value,” Erickson wrote. “However, the flexibility would give the City the ability to explore alternatives that may better further Longmont’s goals.”

Erickson told the council that if it does put the proposed charter change on this year’s ballot, the Longmont Economic Development Partnership intends “to contribute to a community conversation about the benefits of passage of the ballot measure, and to fully support its passage in November.”

On Aug. 11, Longnont’s Council members voted their unanimous initial approval of the ordinance that would, if gets final council approval Tuesday night, advance the charter amendment to the Nov. 3 ballot.

Council already has forwarded one other question to this year’s ballot, voting unanimously on Aug. 11 to authorize the city to issue up to $80 million in bonds to finance a variety of improvements, upgrades and expansions of Longmont’s drinking-water treatment, storage, transmission and delivery systems.

The bonds’ principal and interest repayment costs would be paid from a portion of future collections of revenues from a five-year schedule of water-rate increases the council approved last December.

